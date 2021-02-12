Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, party's national general secretary Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar were among the MPs who met the prime minister.

''Met newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. Wished them the very best for their Parliamentary innings,'' Modi tweeted.

