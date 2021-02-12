Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP.
Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, party's national general secretary Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar were among the MPs who met the prime minister.
''Met newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. Wished them the very best for their Parliamentary innings,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee moves resolution in assembly seeking repeal of three central farm laws.
Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths; but India did not let disappointment get better of it: PM Narendra Modi.
Lok Sabha rolls out 24x7 "Parliamentary Research and Information Support" for MPs
PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi stages sit-in at Lucknow airport, says police stopped his supporters: Airport official.
Venkaiah Naidu reprimands MPs for using mobile phone in RS, says 'against parliamentary etiquette'