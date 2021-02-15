PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in road accident in Jalgaon

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtras Jalgaon district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said. Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said. ''Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi said in a tweet posted by his office. PTI KR DVDV

