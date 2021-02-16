MP minister flays Congress for supporting activist Disha Ravi

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra on Monday hit out at the Congress for lendingsupport to climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedlycreating a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation.

Mishra also took potshots at Congress leader RahulGandhi over his hum do, hamare do slogan, saying it was apton the Gandhi family.

''The slogan of hum do, hamare do was made by theirfamily which he is following,'' Mishra told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi had used the slogan recently inParliament to target the Modi government.

The BJP leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for hisopposition to the new citizenship law CAA.

The No CAA (stand taken by Rahul Gandhi) now has anew meaning, which is No Congress Alliance Acceptable, theminister said.

To a query, Mishra said the way the Congress has comeout in support of the 21-year-old activist Ravi, it exposesthe partys ''anti-national'' mentality yet again.

