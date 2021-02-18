Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis terms Nana Patole's demand of actors to tweet on fuel price rise as 'publicity stunt'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday termed the demand of Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole asking popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to tweet on the current fuel price rise, as "publicity stunt".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:51 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaking to media on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday termed the demand of Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole asking popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to tweet on the current fuel price rise, as "publicity stunt". Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly told media, "This is Nana Patole's publicity stunt as he has been newly elected as the state Congress president. He wants to be in news and hence he is targeting actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to gain publicity. How can anyone stop shooting? There is democracy and law in the country."

Patole on Thursday said popular Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar should tweet on the current fuel price rise. "Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh ji as PM kept fuel prices low despite a surge in crude oil prices in the global market. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar tweeted at that time demanding fuel be sold for Rs 5-10. The way, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is hiking fuel prices, why aren't they tweeting now?," said Patole.

Patole also said these actors are public figures and must be held accountable. "Are they (actors) under the central government's pressure? Those who don't speak up for people who buy tickets to watch them, their movies won't be watched in Maharashtra nor will shooting take place. This isn't a threat. It's about democracy and you are public idols and hold accountability," said the Maharashtra Congress Chief.

As the fuel prices continued its upward spiral, SC Mishra, former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on February 15 said the economic situation has improved since 2020 and the central government should have given a relief of Rs 12 per litre on petrol and Rs 14 per litre on diesel to the common man. Mishra underlined the fact that the government had raised the taxes on petrol by Rs 12 per litre and on diesel Rs 14 per litre, twice in March and May 2020, to garner extra revenue.

Adding to this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman levied an additional agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel in the Union Budget presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

