Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the global economy in his meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Biden will also discuss the need to invest in collective competitiveness to tackle challenges posed by China, as well as climate change, Psaki told reporters at a new briefing on Thursday.

