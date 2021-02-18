Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting -White House

Biden to focus on COVID-19, China at G7's Friday meeting -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the global economy in his meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Biden will also discuss the need to invest in collective competitiveness to tackle challenges posed by China, as well as climate change, Psaki told reporters at a new briefing on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
