Left Menu

Israel announces Russian-brokered prisoner swap with Syria

Syrian media said she accidentally entered Syrian territory after crossing from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.Official Syrian media first reported the emerging deal on Wednesday, saying that two Syrians were to be exchanged for the Israeli woman.The two Syrians were identified as Nihal al-Makt, who had been under house arrest in her village in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, and Ziyab Qahmouz, detained in 2016 and serving 14 years in Israeli jails.But the deal ran into complications after al-Makt and Qahmouz, who are both from the Golan, refused to be transferred to Syria.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-02-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 06:31 IST
Israel announces Russian-brokered prisoner swap with Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu's office announced early Friday that it had completed a Russian-mediated prisoner swap to bring home a young Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said the woman was on her way home, hours after Israel announced it had returned to Syria two shepherds who crossed into Israeli territory in recent weeks. According to Israeli media reports, the 25-year-old woman was sent by Syria to Russia, where an Israeli plane was dispatched to retrieve her.

Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for helping engineer the deal, saying he had reached out to the leader for help. “I asked for his help, and he indeed acted,” Netanyahu said, calling the Russian leader “my friend.” Little is known about why the woman entered Syria. Israeli media have said she is a former resident of an ultra-Orthodox West Bank settlement, but she has not been publicly identified. Syrian media said she accidentally entered Syrian territory after crossing from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Official Syrian media first reported the emerging deal on Wednesday, saying that two Syrians were to be exchanged for the Israeli woman.

The two Syrians were identified as Nihal al-Makt, who had been under house arrest in her village in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, and Ziyab Qahmouz, detained in 2016 and serving 14 years in Israeli jails.

But the deal ran into complications after al-Makt and Qahmouz, who are both from the Golan, refused to be transferred to Syria. Israel captured the Golan in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move that is not widely recognized internationally.

Syria's official SANA news agency said al-Makt was serving a three-year suspended sentence, along with a year of community service. She said those restrictions were lifted on Wednesday and speaking to Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV through Skype, she said she was now free. Netanyahu's office confirmed Thursday her sentence had been shortened by three months.

Al-Ikhbariya said Qahmouz remained in Israeli custody.

Syria's SANA said late Thursday that two more Syrians — apparently the two shepherds — returned home to their villages in Quneitra province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

The Biden administration said Friday its ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trumps maximum pressure campaign that sought to isolate ...

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly t...

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote U.S. COVID-19 relief

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White Houses 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress. The vir...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn httpson.ft.com2OUHNat - Robinhood chief apolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021