Left Menu

Lithuania proposes pausing Nord Stream 2 until Russian elections

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany should be paused until Russia's parliamentary elections in September to pressure Moscow for democratic reforms and as a compromise between its European supporters and critics, Lithuania's foreign affairs minister said on Friday. European foreign ministers are expected to reach an agreement on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny The nearly completed Nord Stream 2 has been increasingly in focus since Navalny's jailing and Russia's announcement on Friday of the expulsion of European diplomats.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:52 IST
Lithuania proposes pausing Nord Stream 2 until Russian elections

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany should be paused until Russia's parliamentary elections in September to pressure Moscow for democratic reforms and as a compromise between its European supporters and critics, Lithuania's foreign affairs minister said on Friday.

European foreign ministers are expected to reach an agreement on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny The nearly completed Nord Stream 2 has been increasingly in focus since Navalny's jailing and Russia's announcement on Friday of the expulsion of European diplomats. But Germany has stood by it, saying it is a commercial project.

"The freeze could be a compromise", Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis told Reuters. "We do not propose to cancel the project, only to pause it. And to continue it when we are dealing with a democratically elected Russian government. This can actually increase support for the pipeline".

Putin on Wednesday accused the countries that have called for sanctions against the pipeline of trying to use it as a tool to punish Russia. The link is designed to export gas from Russia directly to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, through which Russia has sent gas to Europe for decades. That would deprive Ukraine of lucrative transit fees and potentially undermine its struggle against alleged Russian aggression.

The operating company of Nord Stream 2, which is 94% complete, resumed laying pipes in Danish waters this month. A Danish maritime regulator has said the work was due to be finished by the end of April. "If we reward Russia with gas contracts for repressing the opposition, it doesn't send the right signal to Russia, and it fragments European unity", Landsbergis said.

Putin said this week that Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary elections scheduled for September are free of foreign meddling, following mass protests calling for the release of Navalny. Opposition activists and European observers questioned the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections in 2016 in which Putin's ruling United Russia party took three-quarters of the seats and liberal opposition parties failed to win a single seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets, Lockheed executive says

Lockheed Martin co, the United States largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday.Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheeds Aeronauti...

Man sent to judicial custody for cheating trader in UP

A man was sent to judicial custody for cheating a trader along with his brother here of over Rs 1.3 crore, police said on Friday.The mans brother is evading arrest and will be nabbed soon, they said.On the basis of a non-bailable warrant is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021