Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful.

The measure issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)