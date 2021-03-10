West Bengal Polls: Actors Rajshree Rajbanshi, Bonny Sengupta join BJP

Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bengali actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The actors have been inducted into the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee in Kolkata.

The joining of chorus of actors in the BJP continues in the poll-bound West Bengal for the last few months. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP on March 7 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Actors Yash Dasgupta, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Hiran Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh and others joined the BJP recently.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

