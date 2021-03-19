Left Menu

Kerala polls: Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar starts campaigning for BJP

Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar who was BJP's star campaigner in the recently concluded local body polls on Friday began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:46 IST
BJP leader and actor Krishna Kumar during door-to-door campaign in Trivandrum central. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar who was BJP's star campaigner in the recently concluded local body polls on Friday began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Kumar who is contesting from Trivandrum central constituency is going from door to door and meeting people.

Associated with the film industry for the past 31 years, Kumar had joined the BJP recently. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Trivandrum is one of the most neglected areas of Kerala. We have the airport, we have the most famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the secretariat and even the Parvathy Puthanar artificial canal, but it is one of the most polluted water bodies of Kerala. So we need lots of changes in Trivandrum." "Look at the plight of Shangumugham Beach, it was a beautiful area. Every evening families used to come and enjoy. It has been blocked for two-and a half years. It is the main route to international airport. Nobody can go to the airport freely because of these issues. The common people don't need big things. They need small things. Look at the bus stops here, there are no enough facilities at bus stops," stated the BJP leader.

The actor further said, "We need a closed bus stop with toilet facilities, especially feeding centres for women and children. So many things can be done because we have a wonderful Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gives facilities to all the states. But since there is a non-BJP government here the projects and schemes launched under the prime minister have not been implemented in Kerala. So I am promising the people that elect BJP MLAs and see a huge change in Kerala and especially in Trivandrum central." "People need a change, especially in this area. For the past 60 years, it is ruled by LDF and you can see the narrow line. We need infrastructure change everywhere. Issues like drinking water and garbage need to be addressed," he added.

V S Sivakumar from the United Democratic Front (UDF) is the sitting MLA and UDF candidate from Trivandrum central, while the CPI-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded Advocate Antony Raju from the assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

