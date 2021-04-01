BJP's rivals carry 'secular tag on communal bag': Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Thursday campaigned intensively for the BJP in Kerala and hit out at its rivals, saying they carry ''secular tag on communal bag'' as a new political experiment of the ''Modi-bashing brigade''.

Addressing various public meetings and road shows at Piravam, Ettumanoor and Vaikom in favour of the BJP-led NDA candidates for the state assembly election, which is scheduled for April 6, he said for the BJP, secularism is a constitutional mission and for ''pseudo secularists'' it's a ''vote grabbing'' gimmick.

He said the Congress has formed a new ''secular syndicate'' by allying with All India United Democratic Front in Assam, Indian Secular Front in West Bengal and Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala.

The Congress is an expert in exploitation of votes on communal basis and by using cover of pseudo secularism he alleged.

The minority affairs minister said every welfare scheme of the Modi Government has been committed to people's development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement ensuring benefits to all needy. ''The Modi government has made every section an equal partner in progress with its commitment to 'reform, perform and transform'. It is is dedicated to the welfare of villages, farmers, youths, poor and downtrodden,'' he said.

Naqvi said that the Modi government has worked effectively to ensure socio-economic empowerment of all needy, including minorities. Before 2014, a total of 3 crore minority students had been given scholarships while over 4.5 crore minority students have been given different scholarships after 2014. Only 20,000 people belonging to minority communities had benefitted through employment oriented skill development before 2014, nearly 6.9 lakh of them benefitted through employment oriented skill development programme after 2014, he noted.

