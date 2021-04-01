Left Menu

MK Stalin challenges Palaniswami govt to speak against CAA during PM Modi's visit in TN

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin has challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government, which has promised in its manifesto to ask Centre to drop the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted back to power, to speak against the CAA in front of Central leaders.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:18 IST
MK Stalin challenges Palaniswami govt to speak against CAA during PM Modi's visit in TN
Visual of rally by DMK Chief MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin has challenged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government, which has promised in its manifesto to ask Centre to drop the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted back to power, to speak against the CAA in front of Central leaders. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai tomorrow to campaign for the BJP candidates. It is to mention that ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Addressing a rally at Mettupalayam municipality, Stalin said, "I want OPS and EPS, who follow PM Modi to question him about CAA. AIADMK is opposing CAA and they have mentioned it in their manifesto as well. I am happy to know that despite having an alliance with BJP, AIADMK has made a promise against CAA. I challenge Tamil Nadu CM and O Paneerselvam (Deputy CM) to speak against this act when PM Modi arrives in Madurai tomorrow. We, DMK, will always oppose CAA." On March 15, while releasing the election manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the AIADMK chief Palaniswami said it would request the Centre to scrap the enacted CAA.

Stalin further slammed BJP and said, "In the recently held parliamentary election, we didn't give even a single seat to BJP. I believe that, in this assembly election, there is a wave against PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM and OPS." The DMK chief further cornered the Centre over farm laws and said: "The recently enacted agricultural laws are against the interests of the farmers." Will AIADMK question the Centre on this? he asked.

He then compared prices of oil, sugar, pulse, LPG cylinders, milk during the DMK and AIADMK regimes. Stalin asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to question the Prime Minister on various other issues, including the demand to release convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and why India abstained from voting in the United Nations Human Rights Council for Sri Lanka.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.The Dutch government has said it plans to...

Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department o...

U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021