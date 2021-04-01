Left Menu

Kerala polls: Chandy says evidence shows 2018 floods 'man-made', promises action if UDF voted to power

Former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Thursday said if the United Democratic Front (UDF) voted to power in Kerala, it will take further action on the reports that the 2018 floods in the state were "man-made".

Congress leader Oommen Chandy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Thursday said if the United Democratic Front (UDF) voted to power in Kerala, it will take further action on the reports that the 2018 floods in the state were "man-made". "If the UDF comes to power, it will take further action after seeking the opinion of experts on the issue as scientific evidence has emerged that the floods of 2018 are man-made," said Chandy while addressing a press conference here.

He said that the findings of the Bangalore Institute of Sciences study report that the floods were exacerbated due to non-compliance and lack of precautionary measures despite the dams having adequate flood control measures. "The Pinarayi government has a responsibility to respond to this tragedy which has seriously affected 54 lakh people in the state, left 14 lakh homeless and 433 dead. It was alleged at the time that the worst disaster Kerala had ever seen was man-made. Now shocking scientific evidence is coming out of the report," he said.

"This was stated in a report submitted to the Accountant General of the Interdisciplinary Center for Water Research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The study was led by PP Majumdar, Aisha Sharma and Gauri R. The 148-page report was prepared in July 2020 and submitted to the AG. The study was conducted under the direction of the Comptroller and Auditor General," he added. Elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

