PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.

''My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.

Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was ''physically well'', according to media reports.

