PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.
''My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.
Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.
The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was ''physically well'', according to media reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
