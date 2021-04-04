Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges TMC supporters to join Congress

Claiming that Trinamool Congress's days are numbered, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Mamata Banerjee's party supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha.

ANI | Kamarhati (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-04-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:21 IST
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that Trinamool Congress's days are numbered, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Mamata Banerjee's party supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha. "Mamata Banerjee knows that her and TMC's days are about to end. So, she called Sonia Gandhi to save her before she gets finished. Therefore I would suggest TMC supporters to join Congress and Sanjutkato Morch", Chowdhury said.

"The TMC leader lost morally. So all the TMC activists are told to join the Congress or the Sanjukta Morcha now. "The Trinamool Supremo is losing in Nandigram and she has understood that. She was sitting in the booth for 2 hours, from there she was calling the Governor and even writing letters to Sonia Gandhi," she added.

Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have undertaken power-packed rallies and mega roadshows ahead of the third phase. The Samyukt Morcha, the alliance of the Congress, Left Front and the Indian Secular Force (ISF) were found a little backfoot when it comes to fierce campaigning. Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

