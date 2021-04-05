Congress a non-serious party active during election time only: Jitendra Singh

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Congress is a non-serious party which is active during the election time only.

He said the BJP will win assembly elections in Assam due to its continuous engagement there, unlike the Congress that has worked towards dividing votes in the name of religion in the state.

''This non-seriousness of the Congress party is very obvious to the common masses who see in the BJP not only an extreme degree of seriousness and commitment but also a deep sense of accountability both towards the people as well as towards the party hierarchy,'' said Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office and the BJP's co-incharge for Assam.

He said unlike the Congress or other opposition parties, during election time every BJP worker gets ''activated''. ''Every karyakarta works day and night. Whereas the Congress is a non-serious party and it is active during the election time only and work towards dividing the votes in the name of religion,'' Singh told PTI He said the BJP will retain Assam for the second consecutive time as the people of the state believe in the development agenda being spearheaded under the towering leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and astute strategic planning by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh said BJP leaders campaigned aggressively in the state.

''On the other hand, contrast can be drawn from the fact that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during her first visit to Assam thoughtlessly went to a tea garden and out of ignorance started plucking tea leaves off-season,'' he said.

The third and last phase of polling will be held on Tuesday in Assam. PTI AKV AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

