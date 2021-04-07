Left Menu

S.Koreans vote for key city offices as political winds shift

South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday in a special election for key city offices that could see conservative gains amid political scandals and policy missteps by President Moon Jae-in's leading liberal party. Up for grabs are the mayors of the country's two largest cities, the capital Seoul and the port city of Busan, among other positions.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 06:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 06:07 IST
S.Koreans vote for key city offices as political winds shift

South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday in a special election for key city offices that could see conservative gains amid political scandals and policy missteps by President Moon Jae-in's leading liberal party.

Up for grabs are the mayors of the country's two largest cities, the capital Seoul and the port city of Busan, among other positions. Both mayoral offices were vacated when their liberal incumbents were caught up in sex-abuse scandals, including the longtime Seoul mayor who in July was found dead after being accused of sexually harassing a former secretary.

The scandals have combined with runaway home prices, deepening inequality and souring ties with North Korea to sap political support from Moon and his progressive Democratic Party. The last polls allowed to be released before Wednesday's elections predicted a landslide victory by the main opposition People Power Party in both Seoul and Busan.

The Democratic contender in Seoul, Park Young-sun, has claimed she has since narrowed the gap. People Power candidate Oh Se-hoon has faced questions over his involvement in property development controversies from his time as Seoul mayor a decade ago.

Accusations that officials at South Korea’s state housing corporation tried to use insider information to cash in on runaway property prices threw new fuel on that issue ahead of the special election. With a year to go until the next presidential election, polls suggest the housing scandal is boosting the conservative opposition, which has been in disarray since the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Moon came to power in the wake of Park's scandals, promising to generate jobs, crack down on corruption, and create a level playing field for all Koreans. But anger at the perceived failures of his economic policies has wiped out earlier surges in his approval ratings driven by the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, dragging down the numbers to all-time lows in recent weeks.

Health authorities urged voters to comply with anti-pandemic measures at polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021