Lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Navalny say his health deteriorating - Ifx

Lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Navalny say his health deteriorating - IfxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:09 IST
Lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has gone on a hunger strike, said on Wednesday his health is deteriorating, Interfax news agency reported.
Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced the hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain.
Interfax quoted his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, who visited him on Wednesday in the penal colony, as saying Navalny had been diagnosed with hernias in his spine.
