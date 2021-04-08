Left Menu

Lockdown unwarranted, focus on governance: Hindutva leader

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:20 IST
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Thursday said imposition of a lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread was unwarranted and the government should instead focus on providing transparent governance.

To stem the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has imposed strict restrictions, including a night curfew, a move which has been opposed by a section of people, including traders and shopkeepers.

Speaking to reporters at a protest march against the state government's curbs in Sangli, Bhide said the ''lockdown'' was unwarranted and the government should focus on providing transparent governance and leave health-related concerns to people.

''Coronavirus is like a fruitless and useless effort of looking for a non-existent black cat in a dark room with eyes closed. There is panic among masses who are stupid and gullible,'' he said, advising people not to wear face masks.

BJP MLA from Sangli, Sudhir Gadgil, who led the protest, said lockdown-like restrictions had been imposed as a result of which, traders and shopkeepers are suffering.

The state government should revoke its decision and give relief to traders, he said.

Meanwhile, Sangli collector Abhijit Chaudhary said the measures taken by the state government were not meant to harass people, but to protect them from the infection.

Action will be taken against people who held the protest, he said.

