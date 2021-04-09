Left Menu

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy attacked in Kolkata ahead of phase IV polls

Ahead of the fourth phase of the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Thursday.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC workers on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the fourth phase of the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Thursday. Police personnel reached the spot to review the situation and Shekhawat was seen interacting with locals in the area. His vehicle was damaged and its windows were broken.

Meanwhile, the convoy of BJP candidate from Howrah Dakshin Rantideb Sengupta was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rantideb Sengupta against TMC's Nandita Chowdhury and CPI(M)'s Sumitra Adhikari. In another incident in Cooch Behar district, TMC workers accused BJP workers of attacking the party's candidate from the Mathabhanga constituency on Thursday.

An intense tussle of power has been witnessed between the BJP and the TMC in the poll-bound West Bengal. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

