Left Menu

Kerala records 74.06 per cent polling in April 6 election

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:12 IST
Kerala records 74.06 per cent polling in April 6 election

Kerala recorded 74.06 per cent polling in the April 6elections to the 140 seats in the state assembly.

Of the 2,03,27,893 electors who cast their franchise, 1,04,68,936 are women, 98,58,842 men and 115 others, according to the figures released by the Election commission on Saturday.

There are a total of 2.74 crore voters in the state.

The election to the 140 assembly seats was ''absolutely peaceful, free and fair'', Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had said.

Out of the 957 candidates, prominent contestants included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, leader of opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, former Union minister, K J Alphons, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, BJP state president K Surendran and a galaxy of nine film and television personalities.

The state witnessed a never before fierce battle between the LDF, UDF and the BJP-NDA, with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, among others, hitting the campaign trail.

The last assembly election in 2016 saw 77.53 per cent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of 77.84 per cent electors.

The local body polls in 2020 saw a voter turnout of 76.2 per cent.

In the 2016 assembly elections, LDF rode to power with 91 seats, while UDF garnered 47. The BJP got one seat and independent candidate P C George won one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif summer-sown sowing season this year.In an o...

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021