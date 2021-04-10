Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee urges voters to impose lockdown for 'syndicate brothers' PM Modi, Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to impose a lockdown in the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as "syndicate brothers".

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:33 IST
Mamata Banerjee urges voters to impose lockdown for 'syndicate brothers' PM Modi, Shah
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in North 24 Parganas on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to impose a lockdown in the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as "syndicate brothers". Speaking at a public gathering in Kanchrapara, Banerjee said: "I did not say that central forces are bad, but they are being run by Amit Shah, who does not work for the country and keeps on conspiring in Bengal. Every day, he is inflicting atrocities on women or instigating a firing incident or looting the people. When his daring increased, he shot down four people in a voting line."

"Please do not vote for BJP. Impose a lockdown for Modi and him and Amit Shah, the two syndicate brothers," she added. The Chief Minister further expressed her anguish over the deaths of five people in Cooch Behar, claiming that she did not let a single person die during the Panchayat elections in 2018.

Lashing out at PM Modi, she said: "The Prime Minister said that the police had no option but to fire. He gave a clean chit to them. He did not even go to the site where the dead bodies are. He stood in Siliguri and gave a clean chit to the ones who fired, can these people be forgiven?" "This party has destroyed the country. This is India's most hideous party. With some goon leaders, they carry flags in one hand and sticks in the other... I feel ashamed of even mentioning their name. They are killing voters in voter lines. Is there democracy in the country? There will be no democracy in the country," she went on to say.

To protest against the firing incident in Sitalkuchi constituency where four people were shot dead by security personnel, Banerjee announced that the party will protest with black flags and badges against Shah, whom she had earlier labelled as the 'conspirator' of the incident. "They are selling 75 per cent of the railways, which will result in half of the people losing their jobs. They are selling BSNL, Air India, MTNL, Life Insurance Corporation, have closed banks," she added.

The fourth phase of the Assembly elections culminated today, which saw 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies in five districts. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. Trinamool Congress alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district. Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC said it will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab informed that another incident had occurred in the Sitalkuchi constituency, where a person identified as Ananda Barman was shot by unidentified miscreants while he was returning after casting his vote. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Two suspected persons in this regard have been detained. The next phase of the eight-phased elections will take place on April 17. Counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...

Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the US back into the agreement.Irans IR-9 cen...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021