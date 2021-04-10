Mamata Banerjee urges voters to impose lockdown for 'syndicate brothers' PM Modi, Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to impose a lockdown in the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as "syndicate brothers". Speaking at a public gathering in Kanchrapara, Banerjee said: "I did not say that central forces are bad, but they are being run by Amit Shah, who does not work for the country and keeps on conspiring in Bengal. Every day, he is inflicting atrocities on women or instigating a firing incident or looting the people. When his daring increased, he shot down four people in a voting line."

"Please do not vote for BJP. Impose a lockdown for Modi and him and Amit Shah, the two syndicate brothers," she added. The Chief Minister further expressed her anguish over the deaths of five people in Cooch Behar, claiming that she did not let a single person die during the Panchayat elections in 2018.

Lashing out at PM Modi, she said: "The Prime Minister said that the police had no option but to fire. He gave a clean chit to them. He did not even go to the site where the dead bodies are. He stood in Siliguri and gave a clean chit to the ones who fired, can these people be forgiven?" "This party has destroyed the country. This is India's most hideous party. With some goon leaders, they carry flags in one hand and sticks in the other... I feel ashamed of even mentioning their name. They are killing voters in voter lines. Is there democracy in the country? There will be no democracy in the country," she went on to say.

To protest against the firing incident in Sitalkuchi constituency where four people were shot dead by security personnel, Banerjee announced that the party will protest with black flags and badges against Shah, whom she had earlier labelled as the 'conspirator' of the incident. "They are selling 75 per cent of the railways, which will result in half of the people losing their jobs. They are selling BSNL, Air India, MTNL, Life Insurance Corporation, have closed banks," she added.

The fourth phase of the Assembly elections culminated today, which saw 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies in five districts. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. Trinamool Congress alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district. Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC said it will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab informed that another incident had occurred in the Sitalkuchi constituency, where a person identified as Ananda Barman was shot by unidentified miscreants while he was returning after casting his vote. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Two suspected persons in this regard have been detained. The next phase of the eight-phased elections will take place on April 17. Counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

