World News Roundup: China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response; Indonesian president orders Java rescue efforts after quake and more
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China, Russia undermine international Myanmar response, EU's top diplomat says

The European Union's top diplomat said on Sunday Russia and China were hampering a united international response to Myanmar's military coup and that the EU could offer more economic incentives if democracy returns to the country. "It comes as no surprise that Russia and China are blocking the attempts of the U.N. Security Council, for example to impose an arms embargo," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post.

Kremlin: some conditions must be met for further peace talks on eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Sunday some of the conditions outlined in the Minsk peace accords on eastern Ukraine must be met before a further round of peace talks can go ahead, Russian news agencies reported. Political advisers are working on a possible round of such talks under the so-called Normandy format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on a state television channel. The agencies did not immediately give further details.

Summer holiday abroad? Too soon to guarantee that, says French minister

France said on Sunday it was too soon to say whether holidays abroad would be possible this summer as a third wave of coronavirus infections continues to spread through Europe. Tough COVID-19 restrictions are enforced in many European countries, hitting recovery prospects for the tourism industry's crucial peak season as governments are struggling to define a timeframe for the gradual reopening of national borders.

Indonesian president orders Java rescue efforts after quake kills 8

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered swift rescue and relief efforts after eight people died in an earthquake that hit off southern Java island. Three others were badly injured in Saturday's magnitude-5.9 quake and more than 1,180 buildings were damaged, most of them slightly, the disaster agency BNPB said. Some houses were flattened, images in Indonesian media showed.

Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman.

Cambodia condemns VICE for images by artist who added smiles to Khmer Rouge victims

Cambodia called on U.S. media group VICE to withdraw an article featuring newly colourised photos of the Khmer Rouge "killing fields" victims, saying the images were an insult to the dead because some mugshots had been altered to add smiles. At 1200 GMT on Sunday, the article later was no longer available on the VICE.com website.

Israel pledges to work with U.S. on Iran

Israel's defence minister pledged on Sunday to cooperate with the United States on Iran, voicing hope that Israeli security would be safeguarded under any renewed Iranian nuclear deal that Washington reaches. "Israel views the United States as a full partner across all operational theatres, not the least Iran," Benny Gantz said after hosting visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

UK churches celebrate the 'great life' of Prince Philip

The life of Prince Philip was celebrated at church services across Britain on Sunday, with the Archbishop of Canterbury praying for those who found that the death of Queen Elizabeth's husband had left a "very great gap" in their lives.

As part of eight days of national mourning, people gathered at royal palaces to leave flowers, while religious and political leaders expressed support for the 94-year-old queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.

Bavaria's Soeder ready to run as chancellor with CDU support - sources

The leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, said on Sunday for the first time he is willing to run as the conservative bloc's candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters. "If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready," he said, according to the participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

