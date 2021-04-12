Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare dead

Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare deadPTI | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 08:55 IST
Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, party sources said.
Dhanare (49), who was an MLA from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat, they said.
After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night.
Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
