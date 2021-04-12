Left Menu

Empty boasts, rhetoric won't succeed against COVID-19: Chidambaram targets Centre

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, stating that the government is trying to cover up its massive failure in managing the supply and distribution of the vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:39 IST
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the Centre over its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, stating that the government is trying to cover up its massive failure in managing the supply and distribution of the vaccine. In a series of tweets, the Rajaya Sabha MP said: "Empty boasts, rhetoric and hyperbole will not succeed against the virus. The government is trying to cover up its massive failure in managing the supply and distribution of the vaccines."

With several states reporting shortages of COVID-19 vaccines, Congress has been questioning the Centre's inoculation strategy. In a recent meeting with Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled states and senior party officials, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has argued that the government has mismanaged the situation, exported vaccines and allowed a shortage to be created in the country. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the war against coronavirus, Chidambaram said: "Remember, the day after the PM had announced the first lockdown, he claimed that the war against Covid will be won in 21 days, as compared to the Mahabharata war that was won in 18 days? What happened to that war?"

He further slammed the government for celebrating vaccination drive as a 'festival' (utsav) and asked what it is -- a celebration or a war. "One day the government calls the vaccination drive a 'festival' (Utsav). On another day, it calls the drive 'the second war'. Which is it?" he further questioned.

With an aim to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, India on Sunday launched the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against corona.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges and 904 deaths in last 24 hours. (ANI)

