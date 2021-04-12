Left Menu

'Didi' waged open war against SC, ST and OBCs in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has waged an open war against the state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC).

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:47 IST
'Didi' waged open war against SC, ST and OBCs in Bengal: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Monday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has waged an open war against the state's Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC). "Didi has waged an open war against Modi as well as my brothers and sisters from SC, ST, OBC in Bengal. She has started a campaign to discredit the ordinary voters of Bengal," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly polls.

He said that the people of Bengal have confirmed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the first four phases of polling, something which has irked the Trinamool Congress supremo. Pointing out to the violence during the polls, the prime minister questioned if Mamata had appealed for peaceful elections even once during her election rallies.

"Has Didi appealed even once for the peaceful conduct of elections? Has she even once said that strict action will be taken against those who will involve in violence and who try to obstruct voting?" PM Modi said. Polling for the first four phases has concluded in West Bengal. The next phase of polling in the eight-phased state assembly elections will take place on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

German Catholics chafe against Vatican's same-sex marriage ruling

Two days after he married his partner of many years, Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germanys most famous monasteries, learned that the Vatican would not bless relationships like his.For me, it was almost funny I and my par...

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February: Govt data.

Retail inflation rises to 5.52 pc in March from 5.03 pc in February Govt data....

DoT extends network gear purchase restriction to satellite services

Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom DoT.At present, only BSN...

Britain opens official probe into former PM Cameron's lobbying -The Sun

Britain has launched an official independent probe into former Prime Minister David Camerons efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of financier Lex Greensill, The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported.The probe is likely to be independent and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021