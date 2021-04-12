Prison staff threatening to force feed hunger-striking Kremlin critic Navalny - allies

Staff at the Russian prison holding hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are threatening to force feed him, his allies said on Monday, and he has lost 15 kg since he arrived at the prison last month.

Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain.

