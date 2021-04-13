PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims

PM Modi pays tributes to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victimsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Tuesday, and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.
Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on this day in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.
''Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian,'' Modi said.
