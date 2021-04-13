Left Menu

Lockdown?: Maha set to announce new guidelines, says minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:08 IST
Lockdown?: Maha set to announce new guidelines, says minister

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister also said the state government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

''Maharashtra chief minister has already spoken to members of the COVID-19 task force. He also held discussions with political leaders including those from Opposition parties, and with members of industries. We tried a weekend lockdown, night curfew and other measures.

''We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself,'' he said.

Addressing an all-party meeting last week, CM Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases.

On Sunday, he held a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force and said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

Shaikh said the government has spoken to traders and members of industries and tried to understand their concerns.

He, however, said the COVID-19 situation is still under control in the state.

Shaikh said the government was adding 5,300 more beds to the health infrastructure, of which 70 per cent of beds will have the oxygen supply facility.

''....Some people want to get admitted to private hospitals, where the waiting period is more,'' the Congress leader said.

Commenting on views expressed by members of the COVID-19 task force, Shaikh said, ''Some members said that if a lockdown is to be announced, it should be for a period of minimum 21 days while others demanded that the lockdown should be for 14 days''.

Shaikh also said the government was assessing the possible implications of lockdown.

According to the minister, the rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra can be attributed to increased testing.

Maharashtra had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.

''We are testing more people and reporting the figures.

Other states have not even reported those cases and have ignored the COVID-19 guidelines. Their situation will worsen once the elections are over,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to enhance airbase security

The Indian Air Force has inducted Light Bullet Proof Vehicles LBVPs for enhancing its airbases security. The vehicle that looked like a mini-truck was put on display on Tuesday.The LBPVs, which weigh six tonnes, can withstand any type of bu...

Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor req...

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021