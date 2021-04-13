Left Menu

Only BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at BJP's main political opponents in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said "Communists, Congress and Trinamool Congress have vote banks in 'infiltrators', and only BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal".

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:59 IST
BJP Leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a swipe at BJP's main political opponents in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said "Communists, Congress and Trinamool Congress have vote banks in 'infiltrators', and only BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal". "If things continue the same way, Kolkata will face the problem of infiltration as well in the nearby time. Communists, Congress and Mamata Didi all have vote banks in these infiltrators. Only BJP can stop infiltration in Bengal," said the BJP leader while addressing a public meeting in Bidhannagar.

"Should infiltration stop or not? Can communists stop infiltration? Can Congress stop infiltration? Can TMC stop intrusion? These three parties see their vote bank in this," he added. Urging people to vote for the BJP, Shah said the real transformation will only happen after May 2, the day when the results of the assembly polls will be announced.

"It means making Bengal safer, to uphold Bengal's culture to the highest pedestal, to protect women, to provide employment opportunities and strengthen Kolkata's infrastructure," he added. Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said that people of Bengal thought that 'Did would bring change in the time of great chaos of the communists and asked people if the state has changed in the last 10 years?

"Is the intrusion stopped? Has hooliganism stopped? Has Cutmoney and corruption has increased or not? Is that why you brought Mamata Didi" he asked. The BJP leader also promised to build a 'Sonar Bangla Museum ' if his party came to power in the state.

"We will form a Sonar Bangla Museum at par with international standards. An artist street will also be made in Kolkata. A three-day festival 'Banglar Alo' will be started as well to familiarise tourists from the world over with Bengali culture," Shah said "The transformation we're aiming to do cannot be done by a cut-money and syndicate government and a government that is busy in developing the 'nephew'," he added.

The fifth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in the state will take place on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

