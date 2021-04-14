Ex-MLA dies of heart failure in Bhadohi

Ex-MLA dies of heart failure in BhadohiPTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:11 IST
Former BJP MLA Purnmasi Pankaj died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.
Pankaj (68), who was tested positive for the coronavirus infection two days ago and was in home isolation, died of heart failure in the afternoon while being taken to the hospital here, Chief Medical Officer Lakshmi Singh said.
BJP district president Vinay Srivastava said Pankaj was elected BJP MLA in 1991 and 1996 from the Bhadohi city seat.
Presently, he was a member of the state executive of the party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
