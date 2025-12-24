CBI to Challenge Bail of Former BJP MLA in Unnao Case
The CBI plans to challenge the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and his bail in the Unnao rape case at the Supreme Court. This decision comes after the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's sentence. Sengar remains incarcerated due to another conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced its intent to challenge the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence, granted by the Delhi High Court, at the Supreme Court.
Accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the former BJP MLA had his sentence suspended after serving seven years, a decision opposed by the CBI and the victim's family citing safety issues.
Sengar, however, remains imprisoned for a separate 10-year term related to the death of the victim's father under police custody.
