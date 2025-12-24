CBI to Challenge Bail of Former BJP MLA in Unnao Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced its intent to challenge the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence, granted by the Delhi High Court, at the Supreme Court.

Accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the former BJP MLA had his sentence suspended after serving seven years, a decision opposed by the CBI and the victim's family citing safety issues.

Sengar, however, remains imprisoned for a separate 10-year term related to the death of the victim's father under police custody.