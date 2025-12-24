Left Menu

CBI to Challenge Bail of Former BJP MLA in Unnao Case

The CBI plans to challenge the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and his bail in the Unnao rape case at the Supreme Court. This decision comes after the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's sentence. Sengar remains incarcerated due to another conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:38 IST
CBI to Challenge Bail of Former BJP MLA in Unnao Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced its intent to challenge the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence, granted by the Delhi High Court, at the Supreme Court.

Accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the former BJP MLA had his sentence suspended after serving seven years, a decision opposed by the CBI and the victim's family citing safety issues.

Sengar, however, remains imprisoned for a separate 10-year term related to the death of the victim's father under police custody.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025