The bell for Mamata s departure has already rung : Nadda

PTI | Jamalpur | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST
BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for using inappropriate language against BJP top leaders and disrespecting the culture of Bengal and said the bell for her departure has already rung.

Contending that the BJP is the true upholder and protector of Bengal's culture, Nadda said that the saffron party has worked to spread the messages of great philosophers and thinkers of the state who provided direction to the people of the country.

Nadda said that it is BJP which has been spreading the messages of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahans, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Syama Prasad Mookerjee throughout the country.

''Are the words used by her for Modiji (PM), Amit Shah during her campaigns and the adornments she used with my name the culture of Bengal?'' he asked.

''So it is we who are insiders, we who are the protectors of Bengals culture. You (Banerjee) have disrespected the culture of Bengal while we have given appropriate respect,'' the BJP chief asserted while addressing a public meeting of the party here in Purba Bardhaman district.

Nadda claimed that the chief minister is doing Chandi path (reciting hymns of Goddess Chandi) with the elections in mind after denying permission for Durga idol immersion and holding of Saraswati puja in the state.

''She may ring the bell (in a temple) as much as she wants, but the bell for her departure has already rung,'' he said.

Banerjee has politicised the police and criminalised politics in the state in her 10-year rule since 2011 to give a free run to extortion, corruption and cut money culture, the BJP president asserted.

