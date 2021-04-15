Left Menu

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.

"Biden emphasized that the United States will continue to support the Afghan people, including through continued development, humanitarian, and security assistance," it said in a statement.

