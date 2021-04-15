COVID-19 test sample message should be sent after it is collected, not before it: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday suggested that a person, who gives his sample for a coronavirus test, should get a message about its collection only after the sample is actually collected and not before it. Singh gave his sample for testing to the Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “RML staff came and took our sample at 10:35AM. But a suggestion -The message to the person should be sent to him after the sample is collected not before the sample is collected. This would avoid such confusion.'' After a while, he posted another tweet, in which he said, “Now that the issue has been clarified I am deleting my earlier tweet.'' When contacted, one of Singh's staff members, who received the phone call at the leader's residence in Delhi said, “He (Singh) is suffering from cold.” PTI LAL NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)