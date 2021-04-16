Tight security for April 17 Nagarjuna Sagar assembly bypoll in Telangana

As many as 4,000 police personnel, including central forces, are being deployed for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll to be held on Saturday, a top police official said on Friday.

A V Ranganath, Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, said of the total 346 polling stations, police identified 108 as 'critical'.

''We are deploying 4,000 police personnel including state armed police and central forces. We expect smooth polling tomorrow (April 17) and do not anticipate any problem,'' the official told PTI.

He said polling will be held from 7 Am to 7 Pm.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah whopassed away in December last.

The ruling TRS nominated Narsimhaiah's son, Nomula Bhagat, while the BJP has put up P Ravi Kumar as its candidate for the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded senior leader K Jana Reddy, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly.

Reddy lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll result would be an acid test for the ruling TRS, resurgent BJP and Congress-- with all three keen to prove their might as a win or defeat may script the strategy to be adopted by them for the Assembly polls in 2023.

Though candidates from other parties and independents are in the fray for the Assembly segment, the contest would be mainly between the three parties.

After the poll schedule was announced, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed a public meeting in the constituency on April 14.

