Left Menu

Gujarat govt 'suppressing' COVID-19 death figures: Congress

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:52 IST
Gujarat govt 'suppressing' COVID-19 death figures: Congress

As crematoriums in several cities of Gujarat operate round-the-clock since the last couple of weeks, the opposition Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of suppressing actual COVID-19 death figures in the state.

The state government has cited ICMR guidelines to claim there is no tinkering with death figures.

Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama, citing a data sheet which suggested that though 39 persons, who were admitted to the Veraval civil hospital of Gir-Somnath district as COVID-19 ''positive'' patients, had died in the last 17 days, these fatalities did not get reflected in the tally released daily by the Health Department.

''As per the state government records, not a single COVID-19 patient has died in the entire Gir-Somnath district in recent times. But now, I have the proof, signed by an official, which clearly suggests that 39 coronavirus patients have died in the last 17 days at Veraval civil hospital'' said the MLA, who represents the Somnath seat in the assembly. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that the Vijay Rupani government is ''suppressing figures to hide the reality from the people''.

As per the government's daily bulletins, less than 100 persons have succumbed to coronavirus in Surat city during the last four days, from April 12 till April 15. However, as per the figures obtained from major crematoriums in Suratcity, around 200 bodies are cremated every day in three major crematoriums.

As per government guidelines, if people with comorbidities die of coronavirus, they may not be included as death by COVID-19. A death audit committee takes a final call to categorise the deaths.

However, the last rites of such bodies are performed as per the protocols set for COVID-19 victims.

Of around 70 bodies reaching Kurukhsetra Crematorium of Surat city every day, an average 50 bodies are marked as ''to be disposed as per Covid protocols'', said Kamlesh Sailor, president of a trust which manages the crematorium.

Similarly, over 100 bodies, including COVID-19 patients and those who die of comorbidities and other causes, are cremated daily at Ashvini Kumar Crematorium, the oldest such facility in Surat, said manager Prashant Kabrawala.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently denied reports that the state government was hiding the actual data on fatalities caused by the COVID-19 infection.

''As per the guidelines of the ICMR, if a comorbid patient dies then a committee of experts decides the primary and secondary causes of such death. If that committee identifies the main cause of the death as a heart attack then even though the patient was infected, such death is not counted as caused by coronavirus. The same system is followed in the entire country,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Jazan, state TV reported.The coalition said it would take necessary operational measures to protect civili...

Police search for motive after gunman kills eight at Indianapolis FedEx site

Authorities said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and wounded several others before taking his own life. The incident - the latest in a spat...

SpaceX wins $2.9 bln NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post

NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported httpswww.washingto...

Tripura shuts schools, colleges as COVID cases surge

The Tripura government on Friday announced suspension of physical attendance of students in all schools, colleges and universities from April 17 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.The state administration a week ago had suspended cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021