Left Menu

After outcry, WH says Biden will lift refugee cap in May

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 08:24 IST
After outcry, WH says Biden will lift refugee cap in May

Facing swift blowback from allies and aid groups, the White House on Friday said President Joe Biden plans to lift in the next month his predecessor's historically low cap on refugees, after initially moving only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements.

Biden earlier Friday moved to accelerate refugee admissions but kept his predecessor's historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year, triggering a backlash from Democratic lawmakers and resettlement agencies.

Biden stated in his emergency determination that the admission of up to 15,000 refugees this year “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.” But should the cap be reached before the end of the current budget year and the emergency refugee situation persists, then a presidential determination may be issued to raise the ceiling.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later that Biden has been consulting with his advisers to determine what number of refugees could realistically be admitted to the United States between now and October 1, the of the fiscal year.

She said “given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited,” it's now “unlikely” Biden will be able to boost that number to 62,500 as he had proposed in his plan to Congress two months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said. The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in Katai are...

Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election

As the polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is being held on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters for maximum voting turnout and said that every vote will play an important role in restorin...

US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have pledged to work with India and Australia to strengthen the Quad to build a free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific, as the two leaders discussed the im...

Soccer-Tuchel open to talks with Chelsea players on potential recruits

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is open to conversations with senior squad members regarding the recruitment of players in future to unlock the teams potential. While most clubs restricted spending due to the financial impact of the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021