Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.He also advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies.In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:33 IST
COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

He also advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies.

''In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,'' he said on Twitter.

''One has seen such a crowd of the sick and the dead for the first time,'' he said in another tweet in Hindi, apparently referring to the large crowds at Bengal rallies of BJP leaders.

The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the prime minister of shocking callousness for holding big political rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing public rallies in West Bengal for the eight-phase assembly elections in the state.

Lauding Gandhi for cancelling his public rallies, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said BJP must shed arrogance and follow Rahul Gandhi's steps in public health and safety.

''Leaders lead by example, Rahul Gandhi has set one by suspending election rallies in the public interest - BJP leaders must follow Mr Gandhi's footsteps to end this naked dance of death being witnessed due to Covid19 explosion,'' he said in a tweet.

Shergill said Rahul Gandhi is leading by example by cancelling poll rallies in public health, public interest and public safety. He said the BJP must realise that tending to people's pain is more important than an election campaign.

India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human-centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CIIs Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.CII will do the advocacy wit...

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021