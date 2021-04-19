Left Menu

Reached out to PM Modi for additional vaccines, medicines: Mamata

Ive reached out to the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required, Banerjee tweeted.I have also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements step up their efforts at every level to deal with COVID19 situation in WB, she added.Banerjee had on Sunday said TMC would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases, keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek OBrien tweeted, Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:01 IST
Reached out to PM Modi for additional vaccines, medicines: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional vaccines and medicines in the wake of spiraling COVID-19 cases in the state.

She also said the state government will spell out measures to deal with the second wave of the pandemic later in the day.

''With the massive surge in #COVID19 cases across India, GoWB is taking all necessary steps to protect its people. I've reached out (to) the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required,'' Banerjee tweeted.

''I have also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements & step up their efforts at every level to deal with #COVID19 situation in WB,'' she added.

Banerjee had on Sunday said TMC would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases, keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien tweeted, ''Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes.'' West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single day spike of 8,419 fresh cases and at least 28 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vogelzang contributed greatly to Danske's turnaround, largest shareholder says

Chief executive of Danske Bank Chris Vogelzang, who resigned on Monday, contributed greatly to Danske Banks turnaround, largest shareholder A.P. Moller Holdings chief executive Robert Uggla said on Monday.Uggla also wished the new chief exe...

Second wave of COVID-19 'less severe' than the first: ICMR DG

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General DG of the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Monday said that the ongoing second wave of the novel coronavirus in India is less severe than the previous one. Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhargava said Ver...

Tennis-Shock win over Nadal leaves Rublev with little time to rest

Andrey Rublev said he had accepted a wild card for Barcelona this week in the belief that his participation in the Monte Carlo Masters would come to a halt against Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday. But the exhausted Russian has no...

Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmarks health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZenecas vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021