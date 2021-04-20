Left Menu

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 02:19 IST
US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as “aliens,” a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, recommend that agents instead use the words “non-citizen” or “migrant.'' The change reflect guidelines set by the Biden administration, which is reversing many of the anti-immigrant policies of former president Donald Trump.

Instead of “illegal aliens,” which was still being used by some government officials in press releases and elsewhere, the employees of CBP and ICE should instead use “undocumented noncitizen” or “undocumented individual,” according to the memos.

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said the directives were necessary to “set a tone and example” at an agency that includes the Border Patrol.

“We enforce our nation's laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact,” Miller said. “The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.” Administration critics dismissed the new language guidelines.

“We use the term illegal alien' because they're here illegally,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas. “This kind of weakness and obsession with political correctness is why we're having a crisis on the border in the first place.” The change in language comes as the Biden administration deals with a record number of children and teens, mostly from Central America, seeking to enter the US at the southwest border. Under the new guidelines, “unaccompanied alien children” would be referred to as “unaccompanied noncitizen children,” according to the memos. Employees are also directed to describe the “assimilation” of refugees and immigrants as “civic integration.” CBP is turning away most adult migrants attempting to enter the US under a public health order issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied minors and some families to remain, at least temporarily, while authorities determine whether they can stay through the asylum process or under other legal category.

Biden administration officials blame the rising number of migrants at the southwest border on a number of factors, including two recent hurricanes that struck Central America and the economic ravages of COVID-19 in the region. Critics blame the administration, which has begun to reverse some of the hundreds of measures taken under President Donald Trump to curb both legal and illegal immigration and which has backed legislation that would enable some already in the country to remain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021