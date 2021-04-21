Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:51 IST
Looks like K'taka govt changed its plan to impose lockdown after PM's speech: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said it seemed that the state government which had planned to impose lockdown aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spread, changed it, after Prime Minister Nardendra Modi's address to the nation.

''Our (Congress) opinion was that the government should go as per the committee's (Technical Advisory Committee) recommendations.

It came across that their plan was to impose lockdown, there were media reports too, but after the Prime Minister's address, they have changed it,'' Shivakumar said.

Addressing reporters here, he appealed to people to cooperate by following the guidelines issued by the government on Tuesday, which did not go for a complete lockdown.

Modi in his televised address had on Tuesday requested states to use lockdown as the last resort.

The state government issued the guidelines last night following a virtual all party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss the prevailing COVID situation in the state amid a spike in cases.

As per guidelines effective from tonight to May 4, night curfew will be imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.

It has also ordered closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out.

They were announced amid intense speculations that the government may go for lockdown like restrictions in Bengaluru and few other places, with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too demanding for it.

Pointing out that the Congress highlighted the 'failures' of the government to the Governor at the all party meeting, Shivakumar said the numbers are testimony for the failure.

''.. central and the state government have utterly failed, they are looking at enhancing oxygen supply, beds, and vaccinations now. Why was it not done earlier?'' he asked.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reports of shortage of vaccines in various states, he said instead of exporting vaccines and gaining popularity as an international leader, vaccinate people who voted for you and helped you.

''For showing your greatness, you sent everything to foreign countries and have left our people to suffer,'' he charged.

Shivakumar also hit out at the state election commission and the government about plans to hold zilla and taluk panchayat polls amid the pandemic.

Holding the state government responsible for people getting infected with Covid-19 and increase in related deaths, he demanded a death audit to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

