Syrian President Assad to run for re-election in May - state media

Syrian President Assad to run for re-election in May - state mediaReuters | Damascus | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:19 IST
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday submitted documents to run for a third term in an election scheduled for May 26, parliament's speaker said on state media.
Parliament announced the ballot on Sunday. Washington and the Syrian opposition have denounced it as a farce designed to cement Assad's rule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
