Left Menu

TN to take up oxygen diversion issue with Centre: Health Secy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:32 IST
TN to take up oxygen diversion issue with Centre: Health Secy

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it would take up with the Centre, diversion of about 45 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from a city plant to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while asserting that the state had adequate stocks of oxygen.

Wondering what the need was for the central government to divert the oxygen manufactured by a supplier at nearby Sriperumbudur, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that even during the pandemic times, the state has been supplying oxygen to others.

''Even now the state is providing oxygen to its neighboring states who are in deficit for medical oxygen. We have not imposed any restrictions,'' he told PTI.

''The availability situation is currently adequate, but this diversion has been done by the Government of India.

While Tamil Nadu can always supply to others, this mandatory diversion should not create problems in the future and we are taking up the issue to ensure that our situation is comfortable in the future too,'' he added.

Tamil Nadu's liquid medical oxygen manufacturing capacity is around 400 metric tonnes a day and the state has a storage capacity of around 1,200 tonnes.

Currently, the daily medical consumption is around 240 tonnes per day, the health secretary said and asserted that the state is in a comfortable position now.

The private manufacturer in the city, who has a pan India presence, contributes to about 50 per cent of the medical oxygen market in India, sources said and added that there is no supply-side bottleneck in the state.

With states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat, those with high daily COVID-19 cases, reporting an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, the centre had recently clarified that India had a production capacity of 7,127 MT of oxygen per day.

Further, from April 19,Indian Railways began transporting Liquid Medical Oxygen and Oxygen Cylinders across the country through green corridors.

Meanwhile, the opposition DMK and AMMK slammed the diversion of oxygen by the Centre.

DMK President M K Stalin claimed 'shortage' of oxygen and wondered why it was diverted during such a situation and expressed concern.

While those in the neighbouring states ''are our brothers,'' the Centre should have checked the situation in Tamil Nadu with the Chief Secretary or the government and charged it with not taking the states seriously.

In a statement, he asked why the Centre was reportedly seeking to import oxygen while earlier maintaining that there was sufficient stock and charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''touted as an expert administrator'', with ''failing'' to tackle the covid crisis.

AMMK founder T T V Dhinakaran, in a tweet, condemned the Centre diverting oxygen from Tamil Nadu ''without consulting'' the state administration and said ''this is not acceptable at any cost.'' PTI JSP SA APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: COVID-19 patient attacks nurse with knife

A case has been registered against a 45-year-old coronavirus patient for allegedly assaulting a nurse with a knife at a COVID Care Centre in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred at the facility located in Malabar Hil...

EXPLAINER-What is the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy?

The European Union on Wednesday published the climate change section of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a complex system to classify which investments are truly green.Starting next year, the long-awaited rules will decide which economic a...

UP panchayat polls: 60 held for disturbing voting process

Around 60 people were arrested here for disturbing the voting process during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.The arrests were made in different parts of the district on the intervening night o...

Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia's "red lines"

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russias red lines, saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.At a time of acute crisis in ties with the Unite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021