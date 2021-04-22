Left Menu

PM's Gujarat model is only of publicity, stands exposed: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:31 IST
PM's Gujarat model is only of publicity, stands exposed: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat model is a failed model which means ''only publicity, good headlines and PR management that stands exposed'' and it has been implemented in the country for the last six years.

The Congress said that the states ruled by it would endeavour to help provide free vaccines for all, as done by its Chhattisgarh government.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress' in-charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, Gujarat PCC president Amit Chavda and CLP leder Paresh Dhanani said the situation in Gujarat is out of control and people of the state are made to fend for themselves due to BJP government's failed policies.

Satav said in 2014 when Narendra Modi was BJP's prime ministerial candidate, he projected the Gujarat model and said he will develop India in a similar manner. ''Nobody understood that the Gujarat model means only publicity, good headlines and PR management. In the last six years, what the PM has done is replicate the Gujarat model in the country,'' he told reporters.

Satav, who is the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, said the BJP government has not added or improved any health infrastructure in Gujarat, ''except adding some more MLAs poached from the Congress''.

He alleged that in the last 25 years, of which Modi was the chief minister of the state for 15 years, the BJP government in Gujarat has not added a single hospital. The existing ones were all set up by the Congress, he said. ''He (PM) talked a lot about the Gujarat model, but neither could health infrastructure nor other things be improved. The Gujarat model has only been of publicity,'' Satav said.

''At least take care of the people of the state that you hail from,'' he said, urging Modi to spend some days in his home state.

On whether the Congress-ruled states would provide free vaccines for all, Satav said the party''s endeavour is to provide free vaccines to all.

''I am confident that Congress-ruled states will work effectively towards providing vaccines for all. They will be exploring the options,'' he said.

He also urged the central government to hold all projects like central vista project, bullet train and new aircraft purchase and provide free vaccine for all. ''You can take all the MP Development Fund. If government does even this, this will help in fighting against coronavirus. But this government is arrogant and will not listen to opposition,''Satav said.

Chavda said the first wave in India was due to 'Namaste Trump' event organised by PM Narendra Modi and the second wave came due to the cricket match 'Namaste Stump' organised by Jay Shah.

''The situation in Gujarat is out of control. It is the failed policies of the government and failed model, man-made and government-made disaster is responsible for the death of people,'' he alleged.

He alleged that the state of affairs in Gujarat are so bad that 14 districts still do not have CT Scan machines in district hospitals and RTPCR tests are not being held at 14 districts.

''We have requested the governor to convene an all-party meeting. Narendra Modi's failed Gujarat model stands exposed before the country and world. The PM has taken credit for the Gujarat model, but now when people are suffering, he is nowhere to be seen,'' Chavda said. He alleged that the hospitals do not have stocks of antiviral drug remdesivir but small BJP leaders do.

Dhanani alleged that this government is hiding the truth and figures of deaths. ''We have demanded legal action be taken against all those people who have stocks of Remdesivir,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine "monitoring the situation" after Russia's order to withdraw forces

Ukraine said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation in its eastern regions following reports that Russia had ordered its armed forces to return to their places of deployment after drills near the Ukrainian border.Asked about the report...

Today I want to emphasise importance of lifestyle change in climate action: PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit.

Today I want to emphasise importance of lifestyle change in climate action PM Modi at US-hosted climate summit....

Centre's new COVID vaccine strategy biased towards market, anti-people: Mamata to PM

Terming the Centres new liberalised and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination strategy is biased in favour of the market and against the interest of people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Commonwealth report finds racism against Indian WWI martyrs, UK Def Secy offers apology

Entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes meant that nearly 50,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire during the World War I were not commemorated the same way as oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021