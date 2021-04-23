Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Left Menu

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in April 2020 by the Empowered Group and in Oct-Nov 2020 by the Parliamentary Committee, why did the government not take the steps it is taking since yesterday Is this not gross and callous negligence Will no one be held accountable

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

''Despite warnings in April 2020 (by the Empowered Group) and in Oct-Nov 2020 (by the Parliamentary Committee), why did the government not take the steps it is taking since yesterday? ''Is this not gross and callous negligence? Will no one be held accountable? Should not the Health Minister and the Health Secretary be asked to resign?'' he asked on Twitter.

The former Union minister said people are crying to get patients admitted in hospitals, pleading with doctors to examine the patients, carrying oxygen cylinders on their back while bringing the patients and hospitals are rushing to high courts seeking oxygen supply.

''If anyone including the Health Minister has any conscience, he should resign forthwith,'' Chidambaram said.

