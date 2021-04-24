Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 01:16 IST
Cong seeks speeding up of COVID vaccination in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress expressed grave concern on Friday over the handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country, while calling for speeding up vaccination and stepping up efforts to deal with the challenge in the Union Territory.

This was stated by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir while chairing a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting said the Centre had failed to gauge the severity of the second wave of the pandemic and also took stock of the facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the party said.

The meeting expressed concern over the loss of lives across the country due to a lack of oxygen supply and shortage of vaccines, which were exported to other countries, and said it was a ''highly irresponsible'' act of the Narendra Modi government.

Leaders of the ruling BJP, including the prime minister, are busy with the ongoing Assembly polls while the situation has taken a very serious and ugly turn and the country has occupied the top spot in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, Mir said.

He urged the government to step up the ongoing vaccination drive and ensure the necessary facilities in various hospitals on a war footing.

