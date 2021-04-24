U.S. Vice President Harris to speak with Mexican president on tree-planting proposal

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexico's president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as a way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexico's foreign minister said on Saturday.

The virtual meeting will include Mexico's economy minister, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a tweet.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in the tree-planting program.

