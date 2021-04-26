Left Menu

5 COVID patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause

Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest attributing their death to alleged grave shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.Police said they were verifying the allegations of oxygen shortage after relatives of some of the deceased held a protest outside the facility.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:17 IST
5 COVID patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause

Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest attributing their death to alleged grave shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.

Police said they were verifying the allegations of oxygen shortage after relatives of some of the deceased held a protest outside the facility. The hospital administration was, however, not available for making comments on the matter.

Three of the patients who died at the hospital hailed from Haryana's Hisar district, one belonged to Delhi and other one was from Punjab.

A police official said the bodies of the deceased were sent to the Agroha Medical College here following protocols and guidelines issued by the government for dealing with those who die of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in and around the hospital to prevent any untoward incident. Urban Estate Police Station in-charge Jagdish said that they were verifying allegations levelled by the family members of the deceased.

He, however, said so far they have not received any formal complaint from any of the family member of the deceased alleging any negligence on part of the hospital.

He also said Hisar's Chief Medical Officer will investigate the entire incident. Any action by the police, if needed, will be taken based on CMO's investigation report, the police official he added.

This incident came within 24 hours of two similar incidents in Haryana.

On Sunday, four patients had died in a private hospital in Rewari allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

The Gurgaon district administration had also ordered a probe into the death of four patients in a private hospital after reports that they died due to alleged oxygen shortage in the facility. The hospital authorities in Gurgaon, however, had denied these reports and said those who died were critically ill.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, slammed the BJP-JJP led dispensation over the ''oxygen shortage'' issue.

''Mr Chief Minister, there is an outcry in Haryana due to oxygen shortage. People are losing their lives. Horrific scenes are being witnessed everywhere. Supply of oxygen to hospitals in Haryana should be made without delay,'' state Congress president Kumari Selja said in a tweet on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation: Govt.

Women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation Govt....

Absolutely no need to panic for oxygen as we are trying to resolve issue of its transportation, says MHA Additional Secy Piyush Goyal.

Absolutely no need to panic for oxygen as we are trying to resolve issue of its transportation, says MHA Additional Secy Piyush Goyal....

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 34.6 pc to Rs 1,081.4 cr

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday posted a 34.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,081.4 crore for the March 2020 quarter.Its net profit stood at Rs 803.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Tech Mahindra said in a re...

UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'

A British minister on Monday flatly denied a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections.Johnson is facing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021