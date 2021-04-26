Left Menu

Czech government repeats suspicion of Russia link to blasts after president questions it

The Czech government repeated on Monday that it believed ammunition depot explosions in 2014 were the work of Russian GRU military intelligence agents, after President Milos Zeman said the possibility of an accident should not be ruled out.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:07 IST
Zeman, the head of state who appoints prime ministers but is not involved in the daily running of the country, has often taken pro-Russian views. He said on Sunday that while he took the arms depots allegations seriously, there was another version of events that involved poor handling of ammunition.

The Czech government said on April 17 that the same spies accused of the 2018 attempt to poison a former Russian spy in Britain were also behind the Czech blasts, touching off the deepest rift the European Union and NATO country has had with Russia since the 1989 collapse of Moscow-aligned Communist rule. The Kremlin has denied any connection with the explosions.

"As far as I know, only one line of investigation exists on the Vrbetice (depot) case and that is the one connected with movements of those members of the (GRU) unit 29155," Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek told a news conference. "The president's speech was such that everybody found something in it to please them including the Russian Federation, unfortunately," said Hamacek, who is also interior minister.

He said he considered it important that Zeman backed the government on the expulsions of 18 Russian diplomats and other staff over the accusations. Czech authorities identified the expelled personnel as Russian intelligence agents. Russia has retaliated by ordering out 20 Czech diplomats and other staff, and also ordering the Czechs to cut around 90 support positions held by local Russian employees.

Hamacek said information from intelligence as well as police and prosecution sources on the 2014 blasts was strong. "As the Czech Republic we reacted very hard, so it is apparent the evidence was very convincing," he said.

On Monday, the premiers of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, the other members of the Visegrad Four regional group, voiced backing for Czech actions against Moscow, after expulsions of Russian diplomats from Slovakia and the three Baltic republics. Romania expelled the deputy military attache at Russian embassy, but it did not state any specific reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

